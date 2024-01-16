Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH, NCTF-RH hold live streamed discussion on residual fuel, transition [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, deputy commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), participate in a live-streamed social media event Jan. 17, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The leaders held the live event to publicly share information about residual fuel removal, NCTF-RH initial operating capability and the transition period. Following the transition, JTF-RH will turn over responsibility for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to the Navy Closure Task Force. The newly formed NCTF-RH is now integrating with JTF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 20:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, JTF-RH, NCTF-RH hold live streamed discussion on residual fuel, transition [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-RH

