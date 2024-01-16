JTF-RH, NCTF-RH hold live streamed discussion on residual fuel, transition

Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, deputy commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), participate in a live-streamed social media event Jan. 17, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The leaders held the live event to publicly share information about residual fuel removal, NCTF-RH initial operating capability and the transition period. Following the transition, JTF-RH will turn over responsibility for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to the Navy Closure Task Force. The newly formed NCTF-RH is now integrating with JTF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

