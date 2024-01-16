Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Open Galley [Image 3 of 3]

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Open Galley

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 17, 2024) - Sailors go through the chow line at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Open Galley event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 20:45
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Open Galley [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

