YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 17, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Command Master Chief, Anwar Blakely and Logistics Specialist Second Class Jacques Nguema cut the cake together during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Open Galley event. The event took place at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

