Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT [Image 4 of 5]

    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Romeo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8201087
    VIRIN: 240117-M-FT281-1235
    Resolution: 5021x7528
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT
    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT
    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT
    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT
    24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    24th MEU
    Artillery
    RUT
    Reaper Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT