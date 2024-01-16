24th MEU Conducts Artillery During RUT

U.S. Marines with Romeo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

