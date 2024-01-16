Marines participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. BJSC teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

