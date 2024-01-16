Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Marines participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kanye Cheffin, a motor transportation operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, rappels during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. BJSC teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. Cheffin is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8201063
    VIRIN: 240109-M-HU167-1137
    Resolution: 3960x5937
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survival
    Marines
    Readiness
    JWTC
    Jungle Warfare Training
    BJSC

