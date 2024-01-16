The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa Bay from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8201002
|VIRIN:
|240117-G-G0107-1006
|Resolution:
|1465x1822
|Size:
|274.56 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Gasparilla Safety Zone [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT