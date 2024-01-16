Coast Guard, Gasparilla Safety Zone

The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa Bay from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard)

