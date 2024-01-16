Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Gasparilla Safety Zone [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard, Gasparilla Safety Zone

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa Bay from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard)

    This work, Coast Guard, Gasparilla Safety Zone [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

