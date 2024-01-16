15th MEU Lifts Heavy on USS Somerset

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct pre-flight inspections of a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2023. A helicopter support team used the Super Stallion to conduct an external lift for a resupply mission supporting an expeditionary advanced base ashore. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

