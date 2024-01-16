Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Lifts Heavy on USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attach a 500-gallon water bladder beneath a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2023. A helicopter support team used the Super Stallion to conduct an external lift for a resupply mission supporting an expeditionary advanced base ashore. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Logistics
    15th MEU
    HST
    Amphibious
    Ship-to-Shore
    EAB

