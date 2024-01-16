Alligator sunbathes at MacDill

An American alligator basks in the sun at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2024. The American alligator is a large, semi-aquatic, armored reptile that is one of two crocodilians native to Florida. Various species of wildlife found on the installation include alligators, burrowing owls, armadillos, gopher tortoises, bald eagles, river otters, manatees and other marine species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

