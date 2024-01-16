Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alligator sunbathes at MacDill [Image 1 of 2]

    Alligator sunbathes at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An American alligator basks in the sun at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2024. The American alligator is a large, semi-aquatic, armored reptile that is one of two crocodilians native to Florida. Various species of wildlife found on the installation include alligators, burrowing owls, armadillos, gopher tortoises, bald eagles, river otters, manatees and other marine species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8200808
    VIRIN: 240117-F-TE518-1007
    Resolution: 4308x2872
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alligator sunbathes at MacDill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alligator sunbathes at MacDill
    Alligator sunbathes at MacDill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wildlife
    Tampa
    Alligator
    FWC
    American Alligator
    USFWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT