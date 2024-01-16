Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport [Image 12 of 14]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), greet family upon returning from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8200802
    VIRIN: 240117-N-CO784-4098
    Resolution: 2249x3148
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Returns To Homeport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT