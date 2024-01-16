Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service [Image 2 of 2]

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Capt. David Trusty, 18th Space Defense Squadron’s weapons and tactics chief (right), briefs Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, outgoing commander of Space Operations Command (left), on the work of the 18 SDS’s Guardians over the past year during a recent visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Of those recognized, Sgt. John Freeman, an orbital analyst for 18 SDS, was recognized and presented a commander’s coin. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt Luke Kitterman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8200620
    VIRIN: 240104-X-VE588-1078
    Resolution: 5196x3465
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service
    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SpOC
    Space Delta 2
    18 SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT