Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

U.S. Space Force Capt. David Trusty, 18th Space Defense Squadron’s weapons and tactics chief (right), briefs Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, outgoing commander of Space Operations Command (left), on the work of the 18 SDS’s Guardians over the past year during a recent visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Of those recognized, Sgt. John Freeman, an orbital analyst for 18 SDS, was recognized and presented a commander’s coin. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt Luke Kitterman)

