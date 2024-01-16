Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service [Image 1 of 2]

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, outgoing commander of Space Operations Command, recognizes Cynthia Wilson, Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s SDA Partnership and Coalition Engagement office outreach and onboarding lead, among other 18th Space Defense Squadron personnel with a commander’s coin during a recent visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Ms. Wilson was recognized for her work in coordinating with satellite owner-operators to support the Space Delta 2 mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt Luke Kitterman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8200619
    VIRIN: 240104-X-VE588-1067
    Resolution: 4381x2918
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service
    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SpOC
    Space Delta 2
    18 Space Defense Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT