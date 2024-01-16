U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, outgoing commander of Space Operations Command, recognizes Cynthia Wilson, Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s SDA Partnership and Coalition Engagement office outreach and onboarding lead, among other 18th Space Defense Squadron personnel with a commander’s coin during a recent visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Ms. Wilson was recognized for her work in coordinating with satellite owner-operators to support the Space Delta 2 mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8200619
|VIRIN:
|240104-X-VE588-1067
|Resolution:
|4381x2918
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT