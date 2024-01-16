Space Delta 2 Guardians and civilians recognized for out-of-this-world service

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, outgoing commander of Space Operations Command, recognizes Cynthia Wilson, Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s SDA Partnership and Coalition Engagement office outreach and onboarding lead, among other 18th Space Defense Squadron personnel with a commander’s coin during a recent visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Ms. Wilson was recognized for her work in coordinating with satellite owner-operators to support the Space Delta 2 mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt Luke Kitterman)

Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024