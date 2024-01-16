Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Snow in 2024 at ANC

    First Snow in 2024 at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Winter weather at Arlington National Cemetery at Arlington, Va., Jan. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8200260
    VIRIN: 240116-A-YL265-2380
    Resolution: 3686x5529
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Snow in 2024 at ANC, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    arlington national cemetery
    anc

