Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8200256 VIRIN: 240116-A-YL265-4345 Resolution: 5640x3760 Size: 9.85 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Snow in 2024 at ANC [Image 33 of 33], by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.