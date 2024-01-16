Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8200253 VIRIN: 240116-A-YL265-4680 Resolution: 3805x5708 Size: 15.25 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Snow in 2024 at ANC [Image 33 of 33], by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.