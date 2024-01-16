Army Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Stark (with backpack), a neonatology fellow at Walter Reed, joins with other military providers during training in military-specific transport for neonates at the Conference on Military Perinatal Research (COMPRA) in San Antonio in November.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 11:41
|Photo ID:
|8200130
|VIRIN:
|230117-D-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|829.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physicians of the nation’s youngest warriors present research work at pediatric conference [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Physicians of the nation’s youngest warriors present research work at pediatric conference
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT