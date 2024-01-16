Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 26 of 27]

    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General

    SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Army Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, the Assistant Division Commander – Maneuver of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, is promoted during an event at the Minnesota State Capitol on January 13, 2024. The promotion comes as Benson and more than 500 fellow Red Bulls prepare for an upcoming deployment to the Middle-East later this year.

    “We do not promote people to brigadier general because that of which they have already done,” said Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, 34th Infantry Division Commander. "We promote them based on the potential they have to lead.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8200110
    VIRIN: 240113-Z-DY230-1170
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General
    Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Red Bulls
    General Officer
    Minnesota National Guard
    Jason Benson
    Minnesota State Capitol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT