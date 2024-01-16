Red Bull Promoted to Brigadier General

Army Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, the Assistant Division Commander – Maneuver of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, is promoted during an event at the Minnesota State Capitol on January 13, 2024. The promotion comes as Benson and more than 500 fellow Red Bulls prepare for an upcoming deployment to the Middle-East later this year.



“We do not promote people to brigadier general because that of which they have already done,” said Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, 34th Infantry Division Commander. "We promote them based on the potential they have to lead.”

