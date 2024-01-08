As Team Robins kicks off the new year, the base released its new official logo on January 17, 2024, which captures the essence of Robins Air Force, Georgia, and its diverse mission set.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 08:18 Photo ID: 8199883 VIRIN: 231211-F-YC551-1001 Resolution: 467x467 Size: 45.91 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Missions, New Year, New Look: Robins AFB releases new official logo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.