Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing participate in a luncheon discussion at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 11, 2024. The topic of discussion was Martin Luther King Jr., including how his actions helped shape the U.S. into what it is today, what he means to individuals today and what work there still is to do in the pursuit of liberty and justice for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 02:32 Photo ID: 8199710 VIRIN: 240111-F-BW249-1162 Resolution: 7972x5315 Size: 8.01 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders celebrate, remember Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.