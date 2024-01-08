U.S. Air Force members of the 36th Airlfit Squadron pose for group photo with the Airlifter of the Week, Senior Airman Dorian Ortega (middle) at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2024. SrA Ortega is a C130J debrief journeyman for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He performs aircraft debrief procedures responsible for mission data input, historical data tracking and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

