U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dorian Ortega poses for an Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2024. SrA Ortega is a C130J debrief journeyman for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He performs aircraft debrief procedures responsible for mission data input, historical data tracking and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 02:10 Photo ID: 8199700 VIRIN: 240111-F-ZV099-1201 Resolution: 5256x3497 Size: 768.57 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the week: SrA Ortega [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.