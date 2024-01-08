Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlifter of the week: SrA Dorian Ortega [Image 1 of 3]

    Airlifter of the week: SrA Dorian Ortega

    JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, 36th Airlfit Squadron SrA Dorian Ortega, middle, and Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, pose for group photo with the Airlifter of the Week, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2024. SrA Ortega is a C130J debrief journeyman
    for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He performs aircraft debrief procedures responsible for mission data input, historical data tracking and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 02:10
    Photo ID: 8199699
    VIRIN: 240111-F-ZV099-1142
    Resolution: 3700x2462
    Size: 573.5 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the week: SrA Dorian Ortega [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter of the week: SrA Dorian Ortega
    Airlifter of the week: SrA Ortega
    Airlifter of the week: Senior Airman Dorian Ortega

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    36th Airlift Squadron
    Airlifter of the week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT