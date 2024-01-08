Airlifter of the week: SrA Dorian Ortega

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, 36th Airlfit Squadron SrA Dorian Ortega, middle, and Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, pose for group photo with the Airlifter of the Week, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2024. SrA Ortega is a C130J debrief journeyman

for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He performs aircraft debrief procedures responsible for mission data input, historical data tracking and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

