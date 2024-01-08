Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Flight Ops [Image 17 of 21]

    TR Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 12, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:09
    Photo ID: 8199634
    VIRIN: 240112-N-RH447-1516
    Resolution: 3600x2318
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

