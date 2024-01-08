PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, lands aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 12, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:09 Photo ID: 8199632 VIRIN: 240112-N-EQ851-1018 Resolution: 5472x3078 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.