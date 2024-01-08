Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH, NCTF-RH leaders address commencement of Red Hill residual fuel removal [Image 2 of 2]

    JTF-RH, NCTF-RH leaders address commencement of Red Hill residual fuel removal

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Edwards 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, addresses questions from the local media at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2024. This engagement follows the commencement of residual fuel removal from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, which began Jan. 15. JTF-RH is currently in the process of removing approximately 64,000 gallons of fuel present in the facility's pipelines and is projected to remove approximately 60,000 gallons of this fuel by the end of March. The newly formed Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) is integrating with JTF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Therese Edwards)

