JTF-RH, NCTF-RH leaders address commencement of Red Hill residual fuel removal

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, addresses questions from the local media at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2024. This engagement follows the commencement of residual fuel removal from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, which began Jan. 15. JTF-RH is currently in the process of removing approximately 64,000 gallons of fuel present in the facility's pipelines and is projected to remove approximately 60,000 gallons of this fuel by the end of March. The newly formed Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) is integrating with JTF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Therese Edwards)

