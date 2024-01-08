Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Virtual Gator [Image 8 of 8]

    The Virtual Gator

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Cmdr. Todd Seech, a native of San Diego, assigned to Commander Naval Surface Forces Pacific, observes Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Crosetti, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, during a virtual reality study aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2024. The study, conducted by Texas A&M University and NASA, is aimed at improving behavioral health and performance on long-duration missions through simulated reality. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8199490
    VIRIN: 240115-N-UY363-1012
    Resolution: 3886x2591
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Virtual Gator [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VR
    Virtual Reality
    USS Boxer
    NASA
    Study

