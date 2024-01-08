The Virtual Gator

Lt. Cmdr. Todd Seech, a native of San Diego, assigned to Commander Naval Surface Forces Pacific, observes Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Crosetti, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, during a virtual reality study aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2024. The study, conducted by Texas A&M University and NASA, is aimed at improving behavioral health and performance on long-duration missions through simulated reality. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

