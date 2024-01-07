Pacific Partnership 2024-1: 7th Day Adventist School HNOE

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Yeoman Sacha Zamora, the senior enlisted leader for Pacific Partnership 2024-1, signs photos of the Pacific Partnership Band during a host nation outreach even at the 7th Day Adventist School in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 1, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)

