U.S. Navy Senior Chief Yeoman Sacha Zamora, the senior enlisted leader for Pacific Partnership 2024-1, signs photos of the Pacific Partnership Band during a host nation outreach even at the 7th Day Adventist School in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 1, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8199409
|VIRIN:
|240116-N-YL073-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|CHUUK, FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: 7th Day Adventist School HNOE, by CPO Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
