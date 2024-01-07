Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: 7th Day Adventist School HNOE

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shamira Purifoy 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Yeoman Sacha Zamora, the senior enlisted leader for Pacific Partnership 2024-1, signs photos of the Pacific Partnership Band during a host nation outreach even at the 7th Day Adventist School in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 1, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: 7th Day Adventist School HNOE, by CPO Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

