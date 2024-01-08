Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Skills at Fort Hunter-Liggett

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Healy 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jocelyn Huynh from the 191st Army Band, 63d Readiness Division, poses beside a free-standing rock cairn she built at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., on December 2, 2023. Soldiers pulled guard duty shifts at remote locations during their annual Marksmanship Range and Spc. Huynh used her shift to create a Zen shack for guards after her to enjoy. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Healy)

