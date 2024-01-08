Balancing Skills at Fort Hunter-Liggett

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jocelyn Huynh from the 191st Army Band, 63d Readiness Division, poses beside a free-standing rock cairn she built at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., on December 2, 2023. Soldiers pulled guard duty shifts at remote locations during their annual Marksmanship Range and Spc. Huynh used her shift to create a Zen shack for guards after her to enjoy. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Healy)

