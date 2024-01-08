Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course [Image 1 of 2]

    Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. military members graduate from a basic combatives course at Fort Carson, Colorado, Dec. 15, 2023. These skills help develop the confidence of service members and allow them to protect themselves and others in dangerous situations. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8199268
    VIRIN: 231215-X-X1914-1002
    Resolution: 999x431
    Size: 433.31 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course
    Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Semper Supra
    DEL 8
    DEL8
    Guardian Spirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT