10th Mountain Division Prepares for D-Series 2024

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division prepare for the upcoming annual D-Series event by participating in leader professional development designed to promote and reinforce the division’s culture and history at the Fort Drum Multi-Purpose Auditorium on January 16, 2024. Fostering an environment that encourages self-reliant Soldiers in an Alpine environment is critical to the mission set of the 10th Mountain Division, and D-Series provides an opportunity for that development. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

