Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division Commanding General, hosts a leader professional development for the upcoming annual D-Series event, designed to promote and reinforce the division’s culture and history at the Fort Drum Multi-Purpose Auditorium on January 16, 2024. Fostering an environment that encourages self-reliant Soldiers in an Alpine environment is critical to the mission set of the 10th Mountain Division, and D-Series provides an opportunity for that development. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8199161
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-UV937-5881
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Prepares for D-Series 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
