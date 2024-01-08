Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Prepares for D-Series 2024

    10th Mountain Division Prepares for D-Series 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division Commanding General, hosts a leader professional development for the upcoming annual D-Series event, designed to promote and reinforce the division’s culture and history at the Fort Drum Multi-Purpose Auditorium on January 16, 2024. Fostering an environment that encourages self-reliant Soldiers in an Alpine environment is critical to the mission set of the 10th Mountain Division, and D-Series provides an opportunity for that development. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Prepares for D-Series 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    D-Series
    DSeriesXXIV

