    Enriquez promotes CPTS commander

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Amber Gasparetto-Brüning, 66th Comptroller Squadron commander, during a promotion ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan.11. Gasparetto-Brüning is responsible for providing financial management and services through support and customer service to ensure the installation’s continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:18
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enriquez promotes CPTS commander, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

