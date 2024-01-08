Enriquez promotes CPTS commander

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Amber Gasparetto-Brüning, 66th Comptroller Squadron commander, during a promotion ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan.11. Gasparetto-Brüning is responsible for providing financial management and services through support and customer service to ensure the installation’s continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

