Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Amber Gasparetto-Brüning, 66th Comptroller Squadron commander, during a promotion ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan.11. Gasparetto-Brüning is responsible for providing financial management and services through support and customer service to ensure the installation’s continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8199082
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-TG847-1551
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enriquez promotes CPTS commander, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
