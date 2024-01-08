Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrating space into Information Warfare [Image 3 of 3]

    Integrating space into Information Warfare

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Deirdre McNamara 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    U.S. Space Force Liaison Officer Lt. Col. Theresa Kopecky assigned to 16th Air Force poses for a photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023. Kopecky has been developing a critical connection between U.S. Space Force and 16th Air Force by integrating space operations into all warfighting functions to enhance integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deirdre McNamara)

    This work, Integrating space into Information Warfare [Image 3 of 3], by Deirdre McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

