U.S. Space Force Liaison Officer Lt. Col. Theresa Kopecky assigned to 16th Air Force visits Larson Hall inside 16th Air Force headquarters building at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023. Kopecky has been developing a critical connection between U.S. Space Force and 16th Air Force by integrating space operations into all warfighting functions to enhance integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deirdre McNamara)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8198946
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-CT549-1026
|Resolution:
|3958x4250
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Integrating space into Information Warfare [Image 3 of 3], by Deirdre McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Integrating space into Information Warfare
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT