    Integrating space into Information Warfare [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Deirdre McNamara 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Guardians from across the U.S. Space Force, Lt. Col. Chan Shin (left) assigned to Headquarters Space Force, Lt. Col. Erica Balfour (second to left) and Maj. Joseph Gunter (second to right) assigned to U.S. Space Operations Command, walk with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theresa Kopecky, 16th Air Force, U.S. Space Force liaison officer, to the 16th Air Force headquarters building at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023. 16th Air Force unifies mission support with Space Operations Command to grow readiness. Developing tactics and techniques with the information forces (Public Affairs, Information Operations forces, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations elements, cyberspace forces) supports combat operations—a U.S. Cyber Command mission priority to maximize DoD's capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deirdre McNamara)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 13:51
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    This work, Integrating space into Information Warfare [Image 3 of 3], by Deirdre McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Cyber Command
    Space Operations Command

