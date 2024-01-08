Integrating space into Information Warfare

Guardians from across the U.S. Space Force, Lt. Col. Chan Shin (left) assigned to Headquarters Space Force, Lt. Col. Erica Balfour (second to left) and Maj. Joseph Gunter (second to right) assigned to U.S. Space Operations Command, walk with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theresa Kopecky, 16th Air Force, U.S. Space Force liaison officer, to the 16th Air Force headquarters building at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023. 16th Air Force unifies mission support with Space Operations Command to grow readiness. Developing tactics and techniques with the information forces (Public Affairs, Information Operations forces, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations elements, cyberspace forces) supports combat operations—a U.S. Cyber Command mission priority to maximize DoD's capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deirdre McNamara)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US