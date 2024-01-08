Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Conducts Ship Preservation

    Makin Island Conducts Ship Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Airman Jorge Garcia utilizes an orbital sander to remove paint and rust on the port ace overhead aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 12, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8198923
    VIRIN: 231212-N-OP825-1070
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 895.05 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Ship Preservation, by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS MAKIN ISLAND
    US NAVY
    SHIP PRESERVATION
    LHD 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT