Makin Island MLK Celebration

Command Master Chief Jorrel Reich, left, and executive officer Capt. Jose Arana, right, of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) join diversity committee members in cutting a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 11, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

