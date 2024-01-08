Makin Island MLK Celebration

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) holds a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 11, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
