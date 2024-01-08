Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island MLK Celebration [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island MLK Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) holds a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 11, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    MAKIN ISLAND
    MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
    MLK DAY
    US NAVY
    LHD 8

