Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) prepare standing stretchers during a mass casualty drill onboard Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 7, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8198893
    VIRIN: 231207-N-MD088-1020
    Resolution: 6455x4303
    Size: 859.34 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 3], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    Makin Island Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDICAL
    MAKIN ISLAND
    MASS CASUALTY
    LHD 8
    NBSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT