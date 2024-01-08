Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Craig Mattingly Promoted to Rear Admiral [Image 4 of 5]

    Craig Mattingly Promoted to Rear Admiral

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    231221-N-GR847-1074 GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Dec. 21, 2023) - Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command, is covered by his wife, Cindy Mattingly, during his promotion ceremony on board Naval Station Great Lakes, December 21. NSTC supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support also includes RTC at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command (OTC) at Newport, Rhode Island and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    This work, Craig Mattingly Promoted to Rear Admiral [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command

