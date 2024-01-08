Craig Mattingly Promoted to Rear Admiral

231221-N-GR847-1082 GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Dec. 21, 2023) - Family, friends, and shipmates of Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command, is covered by his wife, listen to his speech during his promotion ceremony on board Naval Station Great Lakes, December 21. NSTC supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support also includes RTC at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command (OTC) at Newport, Rhode Island and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

