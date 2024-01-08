Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 9]

    Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gavin Stewart, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, ensures gear accountability during a load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024 Load crew competitions, strengthens skills in aircraft maintenance and loading operations, maintaining a proficient and capable force ready to fulfill mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8198810
    VIRIN: 240110-F-CG720-1659
    Resolution: 2461x3699
    Size: 1007.74 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E
    Weapons
    48th FW
    F-35A
    Load Crews
    FGS

