U.S. Airmen assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron load a munition onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during a load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. Load crew competitions enable crews to showcase their efficiency in swiftly preparing aircraft for missions, ensuring a quick response time during real operations and rapid deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8198806 VIRIN: 240110-F-CG720-1526 Resolution: 2533x3807 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.